Philip Addison to contest Klottey Korley seat again

Philip Addison, lead counsel for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2012 Presidential Election Petition case, has picked up nomination forms to contest the Klottey Korley parliamentary seat in the NPP’s parliamentary primaries.



Alhaji Yusif Fofana, the former Greater Accra Regional Director of Communications for NPP, who picked up forms on his behalf, stated that “the move is necessary, looking at pressure coming from grassroots, we decided in his absence to pick form, file nominations and informed him which he gave blessings.

“He put up good show by polling lot of votes for both presidential and parliamentary elections in 2016, the president won the constituency, and as incumbent parliamentary candidate, it will help the cause of party in 2020 elections,” he intimated.



Questioned about Mr Addison’s ability to emerge winner and to oust the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Alhaji Fofana insisted that he would definitely succeed this time, saying, “when you destroy your other aspirants, it’s like washing our dirty linen in public, it’s not about life and death but who is well placed to win the seat for us.

“They know Mr Addison stands tall when it comes to politics, involvement in activities of the party compared to other aspirants, he is well known, placed and as our candidate, can win the seat, however, uniting all members of the party in the constituency will be his priority”.



After receiving the banker’s draft of GH¢ 2,000 which was made as payment by Mr Addison’s team for nomination form, Juliana Aboagye, the Chairperson of the Klottey Korley Constituency of NPP, urged all three aspirants to conduct their campaigns and other related activities with decorum, so as to let peace and unity prevail towards election of one of them as winner and beyond.





Mr Addison contested same seat four years ago ahead of the 2016 general election and emerged victorious to represent the party in the constituency, but lost to Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings as the NPP’s polled votes were shared between himself and his contender, Nii Noi Nortey, who stood as an independent candidate.

The other candidates have also picked up nomination forms with hope of being selected to represent the party in the constituency. In 2016 elections, Mr Addison polled 43.57 per cent of votes losing to Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings who garnered 50.29 per cent of votes. -citinewsroom.com