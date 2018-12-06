PGA to train sports journalists on golf reporting

Mr Tony Kwame Mintah, president for the Ghana Professional Golfers Association (PGA), has said, his outfit will soon roll out a programme to educate sports journalists to be abreast with the terms and jargons in the sport.

According to him, it was long overdue for the PGA to have a support system that would position the sports media to report accurately on golf.

“It is time to bridge the gap between the actors on the course and the viewing or listening public, who are clueless about some of the jargons or the terminologies associated with the sport.

Mr Mintah said this at the closing ceremony of the Gold Fields PGA Damang annual championship in the Western region.

“It behoves us the PGA to build the capacity of the sports journalists, to bring the listener or viewer up to speed on the developments relative to golf for the sports media.

“It is relevant for the sports journalist to possess a substantial knowledge in golf to maintain the distinct hallmark of their profession and this is a project we would go all lengths to see it out,” he said.

He said, though the association has a symbiotic relationship with the sporting press through the good works of their media manager, the sporting press has built a solid relationship over the relatively short period of his time as the PGA President and it was very important they build on that relationship to get the best reportage from the media. –GNA