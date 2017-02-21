Pence seeks to allay European fears

The US Vice-President, Mike Pence, has said the US under President Trump remains committed to co-operation and partnership with the European Union.

However, he urged members of the Nato alliance to meet their defence spending targets, warning that Americans could lose patience with their allies.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was “important because we live in times of turmoil”.

Mr. Trump’s comments on Brexit and the role of Nato have unsettled allies.

Why are EU leaders worried?

Donald Trump has been vocal in his criticism of international organisations, including Nato, a defence alliance which was initially formed to meet the military threat to Europe from the Soviet Union.

Mr. Trump has described Nato as “obsolete”, and criticised members for not meeting the target of spending 2 per cent of their GDP on defence.

He is also seen as friendlier to Russia than his predecessors, and some of his former aides have come under scrutiny for their alleged links with Russia.

Mr. Trump has dismissed the EU as “a vehicle for Germany” and spoken out in favour of Brexit, telling the Times newspaper last month that he thought the UK was “so smart in getting out”, and predicting that “others will leave”.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said the US needs “a strong, united European Union”.

“This is not the moment for Europe to divide itself into former national, provincial categories,” he said.

BBC

Caption:Mr. Trump’s comments on Nato and Brexit have unsettled allies in the EU