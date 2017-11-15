Pear educators in two districts in Upper East Region trained

Peer educators have been trained and their clubs launched in the Kassena-Nankana and Kassena-Nankana West districts of the Upper East Region.

Launching the project at Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana municipality, the Project Director of Our Lady of Mercy Community Services, an NGO, Mr. Emmanuel Atiiga, explained that the training of the peer clubs was among one of the strategies his outfit had taken to fulfil the main project theme.

The STAR-Ghana project is on the theme, ‘Creating awareness on sexual reproductive health rights, child and forced marriages through youth initiatives and community action.”

He said the training brought together about two to five representatives drawn from 30 schools with their teachers as patrons.

He said to ensure sustainability and effective monitoring of the clubs, the NGO was working in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) both in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal and Kassena-Nankana West District.

“The formation of the clubs will be linked to our new radio programme dubbed “BIA MANGA,” which means Children’s Time, in partnership with the Nabiina Community Radio.

It is a platform for children and the adolescent child to have weekly discussions on the radio on all negative forms of actions that are inimical to the youth and sexual reproductive health education.

It would also discuss issues on child rights and their responsibilities, entrepreneurship, peer influences and their effects and other related issues,” the Project Director said.

He said child educational topics including that of parenting and in some cases past trainees who had completed their programmes with the NGO and were doing well in their various trade and businesses would be tasked to tell their success story to the communities as a means of encouraging and motivating their peers to be willing to learn a trade for their own economic benefit.

He stated that the project was being supported by the counselling centres established by the NGO in the three locations namely Navrongo, Paga and Sirigu to offer counselling for the adolescent and their parents.

“We have trained 10 part-time counsellors to handle all counselling related cases at the centres. If you need counselling please contact our office in Navrongo and you will be assisted. You have been selected from the first and second year classes so that you can have a long stay with your clubs to ensure they are well established before you complete,” he told the youth.

He urged the peer educators to be confident and remember that they had a listener population of over 200,000 covering about five or more districts.

Throwing more light on the background, of Our Lady of Mercy Community Services, he said it was a registered NGO under the laws of Ghana and had been operating since 2005 in the municipality with the mission of empowering underprivileged and rural communities, women, youth and children towards poverty reduction and community development.

The occasion attracted stakeholders including staff of the Department of Community Development and Social Development, the CHRAJ, Ghana Education Service and Navrongo Traditional Council.

By Times Reporter, Navrongo