Peace Council to mediate NPP, NDC vigilantism dialogue

The National Peace Council (NPC) is currently working with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to mediate the meeting intended to formulate ideas towards the disbandment of vigilante groups.

The Council has received reports and invitation to mediate the planned meeting between the two political parties as suggested by the president when he delivered the State of the Nation’s Address.

The NDC in its latest letter to the NPP proposed that the National Peace Council be appointed as the mediator for the meeting.

In a letter signed by the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, he indicated that such a meeting due to recurrent mistrust and suspicion between the two parties should have a credible national mediator.

“We also think that the peace council will require as collaborators, institutions that may have unimpeachable knowledge and expertise in providing support for such efforts.

“In this regard, the NDC propose that the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) join the Peace Council to facilitate the process,” the letter said.

The two parties have not been able to meet after the president called for the meeting due to their entrenched positions over the modalities for the meeting but it seemed the dust has finally settled and the two parties will soon meet with the Peace Council acting as mediator.

The meeting and venue will soon be communicated by the Peace Council. –rainbowradioonline.com