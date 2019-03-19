PDS worker attacked by Kokrobite resident

A 39-year-old staff of the Power Distribution Service (PDS) Ghana Limited, was on Saturday assaulted by a resident of KoKrobite, in the Greater Accra Region, for working to restore power supply to the area.

Gershon Asiedu was reported to have had his face slashed with a cutlass by the raging resident, who is currently on the run.

The victim has since been referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he has successfully undergone surgery, and receiving further medical attention.

Narrating the ordeal, Michael Abbey, Bortianor District Manager of PDS, said a PDS team while in the process of restoring power supply at a gas filling station area within Krokrobite, realised that some trees were interfering with the cables that supplied power.

According to him, while in the process of pruning the branches, they saw a middle-aged man walking with a young child.

Mr Abbey noted that the team beckoned the man to leave the area where the pruning was being done as it was dangerous, but this directive infuriated the man and he ignored the directive.

Mr Abbey said the ‘man’ after exchanging words with the PDS staff, took the cutlass being used to cut the trees and charged towards them.

He said Gershon, the victim, was attacked with a cutlass in his attempt to flee, but the rest of the team rushed to prevent the man from inflicting further injury on the victim.

Mr Abbey said a formal complaint has been made to the Kokrobite police, and PDS was working with the police and local authorities to identify and arrest the perpetrator.

BY TIMES REPORTER