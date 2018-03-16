PaySwitch to partner GOC to develop sports

Mr. Kojo Choi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PaySwitch Ghana Limited says his outfit would continue to support the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to develop and promote sports in Ghana.

He said this when officials of GOC visited the company to express its appreciation for sponsoring Ghana’s participation in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

“It was a great experience being with Akwesi Frimpong and I was more than proud to be carrying the flag of Ghana. We love the opportunity to invest with the little we have and we are thankful to GOC.

“My company would host Skeleton athlete Akwesi Frimpong during his stay in Ghana next month,”Mr Choi revealed.

PaySwitch Company Limited, a company that provides alternative payment processing services to banks and non-banking institutions presented Gh¢100,000 to the GOC towards the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, where Akwasi Frimpong represented Ghana in the skeleton event.

The GOC praised Payswitch and its leadership for the timely sponsorship towards Ghana’s participation in the just ended PyeongChang Summer Olympics in Korea.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah President of GOC was full of praise for Payswitch and CEO Mr. Kojo Choi who followed up to Korea and supported Team Ghana after the company’s financial investment.

The GOC Boss presented a miniature of the Winter Olympic Torch to the management of Payswitch.

Present during the presentation were Secretary General of the GOC Richard Apkorkavie, CDM- Jerry Shaib Ahmed, Communication Director-Charles Osei Asibey and Nathan Anobi of Payswitch.-GNA