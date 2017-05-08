Pastor, others remanded for robbery

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has remanded three suspected criminals into prison custody, for conspiracy to commit crime, possession of firearms without lawful authority and attempting to commit crime.

Atongo Samuel, 22, illegal miner, Kofi Abanga, 24, farmer, and Twumasi Isaac, a-30-year-old pastor pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Clement Amoah, told the court, presided by Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, that Atongo is a nephew to Abanga and both reside at Abusam, near Enchi-Kwahu, while Twumasi is the founder and head pastor of Blessing of Christ Ministry Church at Sewum in the same vicinity.

He said on April 8 this year, around 6:30pm, the accused together with Emmanuel Kanton, now deceased, and Andrews Bomeh, Adu Peter and Joe, who are on the run, conspired to rob some Chinese gold miners, operating at Gyesikrom, near Enchi Kwahu.

Insp Amoah said the accused armed themselves with one pump action gun, two locally manufactured pistols, machetes and clubs, and laid ambushed in a cocoa farm close to the mining site.

He said at about 8pm Chief Inspector Kenneth Gamfi of the Enchi divisional police headquarters led a police night patrol team to the spot.

Insp Amoah said the accused on seeing the police vehicle, thought they were the Chinese gold miners and attacked them.

He said the deceased, who was handling the pump action gun, shot at the police vehicle, and the patrol team also returned fire, and in the process Kanton and Atongo sustained gunshot wounds on their right ribs, both arms, and left cheek.

Insp Amoah said the accused took to their heels, and around 10pm police reinforcement team led by the District Crime Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ebenezer Anim Ofori, visited the scene and found one pump action gun loaded with live cartridges with blood stains on the gun.

The prosecution said blood stains were seen on the ground and on some leaves in a nearby cocoa farm.

Insp Amoah said on April 10, around 8am, the body of Kanton was found lying 150 meters away from where the incident happened with live cartridges on him, adding that Atongo, who was injured went to Bonfano to meet Twumasi, their alleged spiritual father, who treated him with herbal medication.

The court said the police with the assistance of personnel of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Custom Division and members of the neighborhood watch committee in the area arrested the accused.

Insp Amoah He said when a search was conducted in the room of Twumasi, live cartridges, red candles, bottles of soda water and anointing oil were found.

He said the accused admitted the offence in their respective caution statements and mentioned Bomeh, Adu and Joe as their accomplices. – GNA