Partey, Nii Adjei, Atsu chase top SWAG awards

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has released the list of outstanding sports men and women for the 43rd SWAG Awards Night.

A statement signed by William Ezah, General Secretary of SWAG named Daniel Nii Adjei – (TP Mazembe, DRC), Thomas Teye Partey- (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Christian Atsu – (Newcastle, England) and Richard Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia) as Nominees for the Footballer of the Year award.

The statement said, Thomas Abbey (Hearts of Oak), Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko) and Stephen Sarfo (Berekum Chelsea) made up the list for another version of the Footballer of the Year Award designed for players in the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup and other local events competitions.

The statement said, the Association will in the second week of January officially launch the event at a ceremony to announce details of the event, which will also coincide with activities of the 50th Anniversary Celebration of SWAG.

Below is the full list of nominees;

Footballer of the Year: Daniel Nii Adjei – (TP Mazembe, DRC), Thomas Teye Partey- (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Christian Atsu – (Newcastle, England) and Richard Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia).

Footballer of the Year (LOCAL): Thomas Abbey (Hearts of Oak), Amos Frimpong (Kotoko), Stephen Sarfo (B. Chelsea).

Female Footballer of the Year: Priscilla Adubea (Ampem Darkoa Ladies), Ruth Appiah (LadyStrikers).

Professional Boxer of the Year: Isaac Dogboe and Duke Micah (WBC Int. Bantamweight Champion).

National Team of the Year: Local Black Stars, Black Sticks (female Hockey Team) and the Golden Arms (Armwrestling).

Coach of the Year: Carl Lokko (Coach of Richard Commey), Yussif Abubakar (Aduana),

and Carl Pierce (Weightlifting).

Association President of the Year: Mawuko Afadzinu (Table Tennis), Herbert Mensah (Rugby), Paul Achoe (Volleyball) and Charles Osei Asibey (Armwrestling), Evans Yeboah (Badminton Fed) and Frederick Otu Lartey (Taekwondo).

Most Promising Star of the Year: Richmond Osafo (Weightlifting) and David Abagna (Wa All Stars).

Female Club of the Year: Ampem Darkoah Ladies.

Male Club of the Year: Aduana Stars (GPL) and GRA Male Hockey team.

Dedication and Valour: George Bankole (Handball) and Ofori Asare (Boxing).

Weightlifter of the Year: Christian Amoah.

Discovery of the Year: David Akwei (Weightlifting), Isaac Nii Amugi (Armwrestling)

and Suzzy Dede Teye (Lady Strikers and Black Maidens).

Hockey Player of the Year: Salia Nsalbini.

Golfer of the Year: Vincent Torgah.

Badminton Player of the Year: Emmanuel Yaw Donkor and Grace Atipaka.

Volleyball Player of The Year: Richard Amanor.

Para-Athlete of the Year: Charles Narh Teye and Haruna Tahiru (Armwreslting).

Cyclist of the Year- Anthony Boafo Dankwa Boakye.

Kickboxer of the Year – Alhassan Okine

Special Awards: Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor (Sanford), Alex Asante (GFA), Dr. K D Asante,

Dr. Paa Kwesi Ndoum, Dr. Martin Engmann. -GNA