Partey, Mukarama, others honoured… at 2ndGhana Football Awards

ATLETICO Madrid midfielder Thomas Teye Partey walked away with the biggest prize of the night at the 2019 Ghana Football Awards held on Sunday at the Marriot City Hotel in Accra.

The well-attended night, which was graced by some of the finest football personalities and administrators, also saw Mukarama Abdulai emerge as the Women’s Footballer of the Year.

Partey was also named the foreign-based player of the year following his imposing season with Atlético Madrid in the Spanish La Liga where they finished second behind FC Barcelona.

In the case of 17-year-old Mukarama, she was by far the most successful women’s footballer in the country, after her phenomenal achievements last year – where she picked the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Golden Shoe after banging home seven goals at the tournament.

Mukarama, who plays for the Northern Ladies, was also adjudged the third best player at the tournament.

Accra Hearts of Oak forward Joseph Esso also won the 2019 Ghana Football Awards Goal of the Year for his explosive strike against Dreams FC.

Former Kotoko head coach CK Akonnor clinched the manager of the year award with Felix Annan grabbing the Goalkeeper of the Year prize.

A coterie of top performers of Ghana football were also honoured for their outstanding performance during the 2018/2019 season – with the event living up to its billing.

Below is full list of winners on the night:

Ghana Footballer of the year – Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid).

Coach of the Year – CK Akonnor (Ex-Asante Kotoko).

Living Legends Awards – Living Legends Awards – Dogo Moro and Wilberforce Mfum.

Home-based player of the year – Abdul Fatawu Safiu (Asante Kotoko)

Team of the Year – Asante Kotoko.

Goalkeeper of the Year – Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko).

Best Foreign Player of the Year – Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid).

Thumbs-Up Award – Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

Women’s Player of the Year – Mukarama Abdulai (Black Queens and Northern Ladies).

Future Star Award – Mukarama Abdulai (Black Queens and Northern Ladies).

Best Goal of the year – Joseph Esso’s Goal v Dreams FC.

BY TIMES REPORTER