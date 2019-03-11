Parliament urged to adopt affirmative action

4-H Ghana, a youth development organisation, has urged Parliament to adopt an affirmative action to ensure an increase in the number of women representation in Parliament.

That, the organisation explained, would enable women to make effective inputs into the law-making process to protect women and children, especially the girl child and the aged.

This was contained in a news release issued by the organisation to commemorate the International Women’s Day and called on the government to continue to pursue policies that put women “beside” and not behind men in all endeavours.

It reminded the government and Parliament that some obnoxious and traditional practices continue to affect women and the vulnerable in the society and mentioned some of the negative practices like female genital mutilation, witch camps and trokosi, which were inimical to the wellbeing of women.

“In recent times rape has taken a different turn with at least one case being reported daily in the media and called for united efforts to end all such practices, empowering women, especially the young women, who hold the key to the socio-economic development as has happened in many developed countries.

“We appeal to well-meaning citizens to incorporate gender mainstreaming in all their endeavours to enable women to contribute their quota to development,” the news release said. –GNA