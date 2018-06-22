Parliament rejects DACF Administrator’s disbursement formula

Parliament, has unanimously rejected the formula by the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) Administrator’s formula on how the Common Fund should be disbursed.

Both Minority and Majority insisted the formula by the Administrator, Irene Naa Torshie Addo was contrary to what Parliament had approved.

The new formula, as announced by the administrator allocated 40 per cent of the fund to the School Feeding Programme, 20 per cent each to the Nation Builders’ Corps, Planting for Food and Jobs and the remaining 20 per cent for the running of the assemblies.

But parliament disagreed, maintaining that an amount of 960 million which was the budgetary allocation to the metropolitan, municipal district assemblies (MMDAs) be sent directly to them for their various projects.

The DACF administrator and the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama were summoned by Parliament based on an application made by Deputy Minority Whip, Ibrahim Ahmed on the use of the fund.

He raised the matter on the floor of the House recently, indicating that the administrator was acting contrary to what parliament had approved for disbursement of the fund.

After a committee on the whole meeting with the administrator and the sector minister, the Deputy Minority Whip pointed out that the house had unanimously rejected the move by the administrator.

”The house in totality, both Minority and Majority came together to the resolution that nobody should vary the formula that was approved 22nd March, 2018, by parliament.

“The GHȼ2.7 billion approved for the MMDAs has been further reduced to GHȻ1.8 billion and if the administrator’s formula is allowed to fly, allocations to the MMDAs will be meager.

“The government came to cap it to five per cent which brought it to GHȻ1.8 billion, then the GHȻ1.8 billion that the house approved for the MMDAs, the house gave government GHȻ900million out of that remaining only 960 million to be sent to the MMDAs.

“The house will monitor to ensure the formula is adhered to and applied to the letter since parliament has rejected the so called directive, the minister and administrator are saying there is no directive of that sort, meaning all the assemblies are to go by the formula that is approved.

“The administrator has told the house, she will return to Parliament with another formula which is shameful,” Mr Ahmed decried. -3news.com