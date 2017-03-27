Parliament Appointments C’ttee resumes sitting

Four Ministers of state-designate, named in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s latest ministerial list will face the Parliament Appointments Committee as the committee resumes sitting today.

They are Dome-Kwabenya MP and Deputy Majority Leader, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, Minister of State-designate for Procurement and Abetifi MP, Mr Bryan Acheampong, Minister of State-designate for the Office of the President without a portfolio.

The rest are Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State-designate for Tertiary Education at the Education Ministry and Dr Nura Gyeile, Minister of State-designate, at the Agric Ministry.

Deputy Finance Ministers-designate, Mr Kwaku Kwarteng, Obuasi lawmaker; Atiwa East MP, Mrs Abena Osei Asare and Mr Charles Adu Boahen and two Deputy Energy Ministers-designate Mr Joseph Cudjoe, Effia MP and Dr Mohammed Amin Anta are billed to have their turn tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Afigya Kwabre South representative, Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, another Deputy Energy Minister-deisgnate and two Deputy Attorney General and Justice Ministers nominees, Mr Joseph Dinkiok Kpemka, Tempane lawmaker and Mr Godfred Dame, are expected to be vetted.

Deputy Ministers-designate for the Roads and Highways and Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi, Ejisu representative and Mrs Patricia Appiagyei, Asokwa MP are also expected to be vetted on Wednesday.

The Appointments Committee is expected to wind up its work for the week on Thursday as the Houses rises sine die for the Easter break with the vetting of five other Deputy Ministers-designate.

They are Akuapem South MP and Deputy Local Government and Rural Development Minister nominee, Mr O. B. Amoah, Tema East legislator, Daniel Nii Titus Glover, who is heading to the Transport Ministry and Barbara Asher Ayisi, Deputy Education Minister-designate.

Lawra MP, Anthony Karbo, Roads and Highways Deputy nominee and Krachi East MP, Michael Gyato, Sanitation and Water Resources Deputy Minister designate will also be vetted.

By Julius Yao Petetsi