Parents, candidates stranded as self placement portal goes down

Dozens of prospective Senior High School students and their parents were yesterday left stranded following the shutdown of the online portal for electronic selection of their schools of choice.

About 150,770 of the 424,092 who sat for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), passed and expecting to be placed in one of their four schools of choice were left out of the initial placement exercise.

A second window was given at the weekend when the Ghana Education Service gave the affected students up to today, Tuesday, to enable them to undergo an online registration process to select a school of their choice from a list of schools.

The exercise, however, turned to be a frustrating experience for some of the students and their parents, some of who besieged the Ministry of Education to express their dissatisfaction at the process.

Some also placed distress calls to the Ghanaian Times newsroom to register discontent with probing questions seeking other means they could use to have their wards registered before the deadline.

At the time of filing this report at about 3pm, the advertised website, www.myjhsresult.net, by which the ‘self selection’ was to be done was down and could not be accessed.

At about 12 midday yesterday, some parents who converged on the premises of the Education Ministry were seen in groups with their visibly looking devastated wards with them as they tried to get explanations to their respective challenges.

Furnished with the results slips and their placement particulars, some were there to either request a change of school or report the broken down system.

One parent, Frank Ampong, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times said his son has not been given any of the four schools he choose but was placed in a school without a boarding facility, in the Central Region where he (father) doesn’t even know.

He said as someone who resides in Accra, his son chose all four schools in the national capital and wondered why someone who finished with grade 7 could not have one of the four schools he originally chose.

Another parent, a mother with a baby at her back, Ama Adu-Asante, said she had to come to the ministry to register her concern before the 48-hour grace period given elapsed.

She wants the grace period extended to allow for stranded students like her 15-year old son to register and benefit from the free SHS policy.

A parent who called the Ghanaian Times newsroom from Nkwanta in the Volta Region at about 12 midday said all efforts to have access to the online portal to undergo the process had been futile.

This, she said, has left her son frustrated, likewise herself as they have less than 24 hours to finish the process with fears her son may not be able to finish the process before the window closed today.

Another parent, Yaw Oteng, who called from the Eastern Region, said all efforts to have access to the online portal, either by phone or by laptop had proven futile and feared affected students may miss the deadline.

