Pacquiao predicts Mayweather victory

Manny Pacquiao believes Conor McGregor is not ‘compatible’ with boxing and expects the UFC star to be beaten in his much-anticipated fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor and Mayweather are scheduled to do battle in Las Vegas on August 26, with the undefeated American coming out of retirement in search of a 50th win from as many professional bouts.

Mayweather is an overwhelming favourite for the contest, his stellar career in top-level boxing contrasting sharply with McGregor’s lack of experience in the sport.

Speaking in Brisbane on Sunday ahead of his WBO welterweight world title defence against Australia’s Jeff Horn, which takes place next weekend, Pacquiao made it clear he expects McGregor to suffer defeat.

Floyd Mayweather’s August 26 bout with Conor McGregor will be “the biggest fight ever”, according to UFC president Dana White. We take a look at the reaction from social media after Mayweather confirmed a deal has been agreed for a boxing match against mixed martial arts champion McGregor in Las Vegas on August 26.

“I can say Floyd Mayweather will win, because the fight is in boxing, not an MMA fight. So that’s an advantage with Floyd,” said Pacquiao.

“I don’t think McGregor is compatible with boxing, pure boxing.

“I’m hoping that it’s not going to be a boring fight. We’ll see.”

Pacquiao’s trainer, Freddie Roach would not be surprised to see his fighter face Mayweather for a second time.

Australia’s Daily Telegraph quoted Roach as saying: “We’ll see what happens, but I think another [Mayweather] fight with Manny could happen.

“Floyd keeps telling people he’s retired then keeps coming back, so there’s a chance.”

Mayweather won by unanimous decision when the two boxing greats met in May 2015.

-Omnisport