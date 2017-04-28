Pacquiao: I have more to show in boxing

MANNY Pacquiao has a lot on his plate these days, and the 38-year-old Filipino Senator will be heading back into the ring on July 2, when he travels to Australia to face prospect Jeff Horn, with Pacquiao’s WBO welterweight title on the line.

Pacquiao made a low-key entry to Australia on Monday, touching down at Brisbane airport for a promotional tour for their bout at Lang Park and speaking briefly to reporters before being whisked away by handlers.

“I don’t know much about him, but I know he’s a fighter,” Pacquiao told local media.

“I haven’t watched his fights yet, but I’m going to get his last three fights and watch it.

“My message for him is to work hard, and make sure you’re 100 per cent conditioned on July 2 so we can give a good fight, we can entertain people.”

Pacquiao says the fight is about proving he is still there.

“I want to defend my crown and prove I am still there in boxing. I am not done yet in boxing. Despite my business in the office as a senator I am still handling my boxing career. Boxing is my passion. I started when I was young – it’s part of my life.”

This is a fine quote and all that, but I don’t think anyone is questioning whether or not Pacquiao is “still there,” to be honest, and there’s nobody reasonable who is picking Horn (16-0-1, 11 KO) to beat Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KO).

But to be fair, how else do you really promote this match to anyone but the people in Australia who will get a chance to see a local hero and former Olympian challenge an all-time great? – SB Nation

CAPTION:

Pacquiao – Has a fight on July 2