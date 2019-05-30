Oye Lithur declares bid for Adentan parliamentary seat

A former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur, has declared she will contest in the primary to represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adentan Constituency in the 2020 elections.



“Following consultations, I have taken a resolute decision to offer myself as a willing and able candidate for the Adentan parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC.



She made the parliamentary ambition declaration after meeting the party’s presidential candidate John Mahama.



“ I’ve paid courtesy call on former President Mahama, my former boss to officially inform him of my intention and to solicit his counsel, following consultations with my mentors, advisors, party executives, constituents of Adentan, after self reflection, I have taken resolute decision to offer myself as a willing and able candidate for Adentan parliamentary seat on ticket of NDC.



“In former President Mahama’s statement to my team and I, he welcomed my decision and acknowledged the need to elect strong, opinionated candidates who will appeal to the electorate during 2020 elections which will involve the entire voting public, not just NDC delegates, we as a party need to be strategic in our selection of parliamentary candidates.

“We must also consider strength, character and track record of aspirants to determine if they can emerge victorious in the elections, overall vision of NDC is to recapture power in 2020 and restore hope to millions of the citizenry.

“However, we cannot deny the uphill task it will be to regain our majority status in Parliament, it is essential to elect right candidates who can effectively and efficiently handle the task of winning back seats lost during the 2016 elections.



“Former President Mahama recounted his initial dialogues with me prior to my appointment as Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection under his administration, and thanked me for my good work and relentless efforts in keeping true to the principles of social democracy.



“I thanked the former president and assured him when our party opens nominations later this year, I will file my bid to become parliamentary candidate and subsequently serve my country as Member of Parliament for Adentan constituency,” Nana Lithur said on her Facebook page. -starrfmonline.com