Over 530 police investigators to be trained this year

More than 530 police investigators will be trained by the end of the year to boost crime investigation and prosecution in the country, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has said

“CID has commenced a process to recruit more officers to work as detectives in various police regions to boost the manpower strength for effective investigations,” she added.

DCOP Addo-Danquah disclosed this in Accra yesterday at the beginning of a six-week training course for 70 crime investigators including two immigration and four military police personnel.

The programme which is the first phase aims at equipping the participants with the relevant knowledge and skills in crime investigations.

The Director-General said the changing trend of crimes calls for comprehensive approach to crime investigations.

“In order for the CID to rise to these challenges, there is the need for continuous training and retraining of officers to enable them acquire the relevant knowledge and skills to perform in their assigned roles,” she added.

DCOP Addo-Danquah said an investigation required officers who are committed, knowledgeable and hardworking, and are prepared to learn on the job.

The CID boss urged police investigators to thoroughly investigate cases before presenting them to court.

She said if investigators do well in their investigations they would get improved documents to help in prosecution at the courts.

“The days of arm chair investigations are long gone, if you are a lazy person, you are at the wrong place,” she added.

DCOP Addo-Danquah urged the participants to take the training seriously to help them in their work.

The Commandant of the Detective Training Academy, Superintendent Benjamin Affisah in his welcome address said participants would be well equipped with skills to help them in their career.

He urged them to take the training seriously to help them in their work.

Some of the topics to be treated are criminal procedure, criminal code, statement taking, human trafficking, cybercrime, report writing, techniques of investigations, basic intelligence gathering skills, ethics in investigations, and building and handling of dockets.

BY ANITA NYARKO- YIRENKYI