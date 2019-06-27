‘Our loyalty should be to the state not govts’

The Lead Crusader for Punctuality Ghana Foundation, Emmanuel Amarquaye, has asked the citizenry to put the interest of the country first to help foster national cohesion, growth and development.

“We all vote during elections and there is the temptation of thwarting the agenda of one government against the other, but that could end up slowing the nation’s development, it is critical that our loyalty is rendered to the state, instead of a government,” he said.

Mr Amarquaye made the call at an endorsement of Punctuality Ghana public education and sensitisation awareness campaign by Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, in Accra, aimed at creating awareness about the impact poor attitudes has on time, work and national cohesion, growth and development.

He noted that the government could maximise its internally generated funds if efficiency and effectiveness was ensured in public service, which has the potency to curb unemployment situations and put in place policies and programmes to fast track service delivery.

“Our housing deficit is being compounded by slow pace of work at Lands Commission, we cannot continue in this manner if we intend to attract investors into the sector, the government must be ready to review upward fees charged by the commission for public service delivery, people are ready to pay more if they get services delivered to them on time,” Mr Amarquaye stressed.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh, who endorsed the campaign on behalf of the ministry, indicated that, as part of efforts to ensure punctuality and productivity, the ministry had put in place measures to fast track service delivery, engaging private entities to assist and support grant or loan from World Bank, to ensure delays that hinder punctuality become a thing of the past.

Naa Meryeh Quaynor-Mettle, the Project Co-ordinator for the foundation, underscored the need for measures to be adopted if Ghana Beyond Aid dream was to be realised, saying, “We believe it is possible, if the government will pay serious attention in boosting internally generated funds of departments and agencies.” -gna.org