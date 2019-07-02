Oti Regional Minister calls for unity

The people of the Oti Region have been urged to keep the unity and peace that are currently prevailing among the diverse ethnic groups in the area to promote rapid development.

The Regional Minister, Nana Kwasi Owusu Yeboa, made the appeal when he received a delegation of chiefs and headmen from Kokomba communities across the Oti Region who paid a courtesy call on him at his residence at Dambai, the Oti regional capital.

He said if there was conflict, the little resource available would be spent on

conflict resolutions instead of development and advised against conflicts as it would derail the region’s developmental agenda.

The regional minister assured them of an open-door administration and urged them not to hesitate to call on him to discuss issues that would bring the much needed development to the people.

He advised the youth to stay out of fomenting troubles but rather support the region’s developmental agenda as the future of the region belonged to them.

The minister observed that if there was no peace, investors would not be interested in coming to the region to support the sustainable development drive the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) was pursuing.

In a message delivered on behalf of the chiefs by Ubor Tassan Konja from Kpasa, the Kokomba communities congratulated Nana Yeboa for his appointment as the first minister for the Oti Region.



They pledged their support in various areas, especially in the area of conflict resolutions, adding that in case of any conflict, especially if a Kokomba person or community was involved, the chiefs/headmen would play the front role for an amicable resolution.



BY TIMES REPORTER