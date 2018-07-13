Oti Akenteng denies FA staff salary reports

Francis Oti Akenteng, Member of the FIFA liaison team for Ghana has refuted reports that workers of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have rejected government’s initiative to pay their salaries for the month of June.

Oti Akenteng, who was the technical director of the defunct Ghana Football Association, indicated that claims that workers have rejected the plan from government are false.

He said staff of the FA is currently waiting for the CID to make available the computers at the FA before paying each of the workers there.

“It’s not true the GFA staff rejected government’s attempt to pay their salaries, they are only asking government to let them know when they are resuming work.”

“The accountant needs time to deal with the CID which is currently in possession of computers which contains information on salaries of staff.”

The nation’s football governing body secretariat has been declared as a crime scene since the premiering of the ‘Number 12’ expose by the investigative journalist Anas Aremyaw Anas last month.