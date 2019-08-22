Osu to host Homowo Cowbell Cycling Challenge

The Homowo edition of the Cowbell Cycling Challenge will begin on Sunday at Osu with over 80 cyclists expected to participate in the criteria race.

The three phase event, in collaboration with the Greater Accra Cycling Federation (GACF) forms part of activities to celebrate the Homomo festival of the Ga-Adangme people.

After the Osu event, the cycling train would head towards Prampram for the next stage on August 31 before the climax Teshie on September 7.

Sunday’s 81km criteria race of 27 lapses in the Osu Township would begin at the Castle junction near the Total filling station, head towards Kingdom Books shop and turn left back to the starting point.

Brands Manager at Cowbell, Joseph Ashong said the company was ready to host one of the biggest cycling events in the capital.

“We are almost done putting together the sponsorship package which would include products and cash while all logistics have also been put together to host a very successful event,” he stated.

He said, Cowbell was committed to supporting the growth of cycling to the highest level and called on the cyclists to give out their best during the competition.

He urged the cycling fraternity to remain united in order to attract more sponsorship and also host a national event.

“Cycling has a great future and the upcoming race would be used as a test case to bring other brands on board. Transparency and discipline is important to the growth of the sport, “he stated.

Chairman of the GACF, Kofi Boakye Yiadom commended Cowbell for coming on board to support cycling.

He said the 19-member technical team is capable and dedicated to the sport and was certain they would ensure a very transparent and successful competition.

Points would be accumulated for all three events with the winners to be presented with cash prizes at the finals in Teshie. Meanwhile winners of each event would walk away with Cowbell products.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE