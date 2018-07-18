Osu Children’s Home receives support

Mrs Manar Jazouli, a Moroccan investor on a visit to Ghana on Friday presented assorted items worth GH¢5,000 to Osu Children’s’ Home.

The items included detergents, bags of rice, biscuits, beverages, toiletries and additional cash donation of GH¢2,000.00

Receiving the items, Madam Christiana Addo, the Home Manageress, thanked Mrs Jazouli, for her kind gesture in donating the assorted items to the orphanage.

She said the donation would go a long way to support the activities of the orphanage and asked other philanthropists to support the home.

Mrs Jazouli on her part promised to support the home as soon as she set up her agro-business in Ghana.

