OSOBA, OPOGA 91 groups support alma maters

The 1991 year group of the old pupils of Osu Salem Presbyterian Junior High School (OSOBA ‘91) and Osu Presbyterian Girls Basic School (OPOGA ’91) on Monday presented learning materials to final year pupils of the two schools.

The gesture was to motivate the pupils ahead of their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which is scheduled for the first week of June.

The items include pens, pencils, sharpeners and 120 pieces of mathematical sets.

The amalgamated group was led by Mr Daniel Obodai Annan (OSOBA) and Miss Nana Yaa Frempomaa Duodu, the girls prefect of the OPOGA group which was converted to a mixed-school in 1990 upon the introduction of the then Junior Secondary School (JSS) to admit boys.

At the Salem school, the group was met by the headmaster; Mr Kingsley Adu-Boafo who expressed gratitude for the gesture he believes would go a long way to boost the academic work of the pupils.

He called for a closer collaboration between the school staff, pupils and the old pupils, adding that, ‘it could help in the upbringing of the children.’

“Your presence here is a huge boost for the people. It will offer a rare platform for the children to interact with you and through this when we tell them that learning hard will make them responsible people in society, they will believe.”

Mr Adu-Boafo also reminded the old students of their role in instilling discipline in the children and collaborate with teaching staff to arrest the dwindling academic standards.

He also lamented the negative effects of betting companies on the students and urged the authorities to clamp down on betting centres that admits children underage as well as school children.

Welcoming the old pupils at the Girls Basic School, the headmistress; Mrs Lydia Offei Kwapong, lauded the effort to motivate the children ahead of their exams.

She said just like parents, old pupils have a crucial role to play in the upbringing and development of the children to sustain the high standards of their alma mater.

Mrs Kwapong will welcome any support for the school in terms of infrastructure as some of the existing structures leak profusely when it rains. The school is also in need to boost its Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) lab where the few computers are not functioning.