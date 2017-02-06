Osei-Kyei-Mensah, 2 others face Vetting C’ttee

Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister-designate will today appear before Parliament’s Appointments Committee with two other nominees as the Committee resumes sitting.

The others to appear today are Tourism, Arts and Culture minister nominee, Mrs. Catherine Afeku, who is also MP for Evalue Ajomoro-Gwira and Professor Gyan Baffour, minister-designate for Planning.

The Committee is also envisaged to vet Mr. Isaac Asiamah, Youth and Sports Minister-designate, Mr. Ibrahim Awal, Business Development Minister-designate and Special Development Minister-designate and Awutu Senya East law maker, Ms. Mavis Hawa Koomson tomorrow.

Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister-designate, Mr. Kofi Ddzamesi, Madam Cecilia Dapaah, Aviation Minister nominee and Madina MP, Boniface Abu-Barkar Siddique, Inner-City and Zongo Development Minister-designate will appear on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Fisheries and Aquaculture Development minister nominee and Krowor MP, Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye and Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Information Minister-designate are expected to face the 26 member committee.

By close of this week, it will bring to 36 ministers designates to have been vetted by the committee bringing to an end the first three batches of the President’s nominees.

The next phase of the Committee’s sitting will be to vet the persons appointed to head the various regional coordinating councils.

By Julius Yao Petetsi

