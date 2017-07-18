Osarfo Marfo, Dechris wish Kotoko well

A staunch supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mr. Christopher Demanya, has extended best wishes to players and officials of the club that survived last week’s terrible accident.

He also consoled the family of Mr. Kofi Asare, the Assistant Equipment Officer of the club who lost his life in the unforfunate accident.

A statement signed by Mr Demanya, Managing Director of Dechris Company Limited said ‘the management and staff of Dechris Company Limited have learnt with utter shock the road crash involving Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club on the Accra – Kumasi highway last Wednesday.’

Mr Demanya called on the teeming supporters of the club to contribute their quota to help defray the medical bills of the accident victims.

The Porcupine Warriors were returning to Kumasi after a Ghana Premier League encounter against Inter Allies at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo is the latest government appointee to visit Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The Englishman is still on admission after sustaining serious injuries in last week’s fatal accident involving the team.

Asante Kotoko was returning from Accra to Kumasi after a league match against Inter Allies at the El-wak Stadium last Wednesday.

Their bus rammed into a stationary vehicle at Nkawkaw and that led to the death of the team’s deputy equipment manager Kofi Asare.

Some players and technical team members on the bus sustained injuries.

They were treated and discharged later on Thursday with the exception of midfielder, Ollenu Ashitey who was admitted for close observation.

