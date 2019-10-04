Foriegn

Osaka, Andreescu clash

October 4, 2019
FOURTH seed Naomi Osaka beat American Alison Riske 6-4 6-0 in the China Open in Beijing on Thursday to set up a quarter-final clash with US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

Osaka, who won the Pan Pacific Open in Japan last month, converted five of eight break points and won the final 10 games in a row to wrap up the contest in 73 minutes – her seventh consecutive win in the Asian swing.

“Today, I was kind of happy because the first set was really tight,” Osaka said. “I was thinking that it’s been a while since I’ve kind of had to be really serious.

“It seemed like she was the type that would use my pace, especially on the forehand. I just tried not to give her too much.” – Eurosport

