Opportunity Int’l supports Botsyo Nkegbe

Opportunity International Savings and Loans has presented an undisclosed amount of money to Africa Paralympic Champion, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe to support his preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, Kwame Owusu-Boateng said it was in fulfillment of the company’s pledge to support persons living with disability.

Botsyo Nkegbe won gold at the Desert Paralympic Challenge held in Arizona this year with a record time of 14.22 seconds to beat the existing record of 14.44 seconds to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Presenting the cash, Mr. Owusu-Boateng said the move was initiated as a result of their pledged support to persons with disabilities.

“We are here to rekindle our relationship with Persons with Disability (PWD); we have had close relationship with them for the past seven years. After following him and the successes he has achieved in the Unites States of America (USA), and his qualification to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, we believed that we needed to recognize his achievement; applaud him for the job well done.”

Nkegbe expressed gratitude to the gesture and presented his medal to the executive staff of the donors.

“I am here to present the medal won at the just ended Desert Challenge which is one of the qualification events to Tokyo, to show to the world how friendly Opportunity International is to Persons with Disability. I am currently number one in Africa; out 115 athletes in the world I am ranked 6th. I am happy that Opportunity International will be part of my success story of getting the first ever gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the All Africa Games,” he said.

