Online passport to be extended to all regions – Veep

Plans are underway for the extension of the online passport processing service to the various regions across the country to ensure quick delivery of passports, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

The move, he said, would make it easier for people to apply for passport online and get it within the shortest possible time.

Vice President Bawumia said this when he made an unannounced visit to the passport office in Accra yesterday.

“We need to move from manual to online. We need to make sure that every region has that capability to do the online process so that we can move to online and have a quicker delivery of passports”.

“If we can extend this service across all 10 regions, we can have our passport quicker. We will provide the resource needed to allow the extension of the service across the country,” he said.

He noted that people were suffering to get passport in the country due to the bureaucratic nature of the manual system and indicated that the online system would ensure quick delivery of passports.

“The foreign minister is very much on top of this issue. The directors here are on top of some of the changes we want to bring on board. Some of these changes have already begun. People should not suffer this much just to get the passport,” he said.

He expressed concerns about the activities of the ‘goro boys’ (middle men who go through corrupt means to secure passport for applicants) and urged the management of the office to put measures in place to curb such practices.

Vice President Bawumia interacted with the directors and staff of the passport office as well as some applicants who were going through the manual process to get their passport.

By Yaw Kyei