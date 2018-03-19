One village, one dam takes off …work to start in 3 northern regions next month – Veep

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that construction of dams under the government’s policy of One-village-one-dam for the three northern regions will start in earnest, by the beginning of next month.

According to him all the preparatory works have been completed paving way for the implementation of the project which would go a long way to ensure adequate water for all year round farming in the north.

“Along with the government policy of Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), we have also initiated the policy of One-village-one dam and I am glad to note that the policy is taking off this year,” he said.

Dr Bawumia disclosed this during this year’s celebration of the annual “Paara Gbielle” festival of the chiefs and people of the Tumu Traditional Area in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The festival which is celebrated annually is an agricultural festival held in honour of the gods and ancestors for good yields and also foster unity among all sons and daughters of the land for peaceful coexistence.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: “Paari Gbielle festival; a vehicle for fostering good neighbourliness to propel the socio-economic development of the area and was attended by people from all walks of life.

The Vice President who led a high powered government delegation to the event said the project which would commence in some few weeks would see a total of 570 dams constructed in all three regions of the north including the Upper West Region.

“For the three northern regions, this year we expect to see the construction of a total of 570 dams and we expect to cut the sod for the commencement of this policy within a few weeks to come,” he emphasized.

Dr Bawumia explained that for the Upper West Region, the Sissala East and West districts alone would witness the construction of 20 dams, 10 for each of the districts respectively.

He said like all government promises, the One-village-one-dam project was an important one that would be fulfilled, adding that “we would like to thank the chiefs and people of the Upper West Region for their tremendous support for the government policy of PFJ.”

The Vice President noted that the PFJ was an important policy because people in the catchment areas of its implementation were all engaged in agriculture for livelihood and the contribution of the chiefs of the region had given government the ample reason to provide more support to the farmers through the supply of subsidised fertiliser and improved seeds during this year’s farming season.

On his part the Paramount Chief of the Tumu Traditional Area, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI expressed his gratitude to the government for taking the bold step to implement its promises.

He said the implementation of the free Senior High School policy and the reintroduction of the nurses and teacher trainee allowances had not only served as a motivation for the students but also a great relief for parents who had to struggle to pay the fees of their wards.

Kuoro Kanton who also doubles as the President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs appealed to the government to pay particular attention to the poor road infrastructure in the region.

He said promises by successive governments had done little to improve the situation and hoped the relationship between this government and the people would motivate them to redeem their promises.

Kuoro Kanto also called on the people to work to ensure peace in the region by fostering closer collaboration with their neighbours.