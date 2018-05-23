One million customers using Ecobank Mobile App

The Ecobank Mobile App has registered one million customers in Ghana since its launch in November 2016.

The millionth customer, Madam Priscilla Bamfo successfully downloaded and on-boarded the app on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, exactly 18 months after the launch of the app on November 16, 2016.

The Ecobank Mobile App is a highly secured mobile application with endless possibilities, providing customers with fast, simple and convenient access to their bank accounts whenever, wherever. Three simple words aptly describe the services on the mobile app: Open, Send and Pay.

Speaking on the achievement, Daniel Sackey, Managing Director of Ecobank said; “The Ecobank mobile app is seen by customers as the biggest revolution in the banking history of Ghana, and perhaps, the most patronised tech sensation in our part of the world.”

The app he said has enhanced customer service within the bank providing unique customer experience touch points across channels adding that “Customers can now communicate with customer service officers at any time of day or night.”

“The one million downloads authenticate Ecobank customer loyalty and we would like to say a big thank you to all our valued customers within Ghana and all other places where the mobile app has been downloaded and utilised for financial services,” he said.

Phone users can simply download and activate the app, using existing Ecobank account details or open an instant online Ecobank Xpress Account. Customers of other banks can also access the App using their Visa, MasterCard or Union Pay International card details.

Once activated, users can start transacting business on this unique platform without visiting any branch of the bank.

They can also pay for goods and services from a variety of shops and do online shopping, using their mobile phones. Some of the services on the app include bill payments for DSTV, utility bills, travel, donations, government collections, post-paid bills, school fees and airtime top-up.

The app can also be used for sending money to any bank account in Ghana and across the 33 countries in Africa where Ecobank has a presence, moving money between bank accounts and mobile money wallets, amongst others.

The Ecobank Mobile app, which was launched across 33 Ecobank African countries simultaneously is aimed at financially empowering 100 million new customers around the continent by the year 2020, promoting truly cashlite economies and promoting financial inclusion across the unbanked and underserved communities within Africa.