One killed, another arrested for robbery

One person was shot dead and another arrested for an alleged robbery on the Nsawam-Adeiso road in the Eastern Region.

The body of the deceased yet to be identified has been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary in Accra for autopsy.

The suspect, Michael Odu, 32, unemployed is in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

Odu and his accomplice were reported to have attacked vehicles on the Nsawam-Adeiso road with stones and other objects.

The the Nsawam District Police Crime Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kofi Sakordie told The Ghanaian Times yesterday that there have been series of reported robbery cases by drivers to the Police on the Adeiso road.

He said their modus operandi was that they throw heavy stones and other objects to the glasses of vehicles of drivers and if they stop the robbers attack them.

The Crime Officer said at about 10:20am on April 24, the Nsawam Patrol team received report, from drivers on the stretch of road that they were people in the bushes throwing stones on oncoming vehicles.

He said the team proceeded to the scene and on reaching the Forestry area near the police checkpoint the police saw Odu and his accomplice attacking a driver near his Toyota vehicle.

ASP Sakordie said the two on seeing the patrol team went to hide in the bush but the police pursued them.

He said the deceased attempted to butcher one of the police personnel but was shot while Odu was hit on the nose.

The Crime Officer stated that the injured was rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital but died on arrival, adding that the body had been deposited at the Police Hospital.

ASP Sakordie said the police had information that Odu had visited the Nsawam Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and was arrested.

He said the suspect was in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, adding that he would be put before court soon.

From Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi, Nsawam