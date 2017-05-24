One- District One- factory takes off in June with 10 factories

The National Coordination Office of the One-District One-Factory (ODOF) has organised the maiden multi-stakeholder seminar to seek the input of the private sector into the project.

Held under the auspices the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Accra yesterday, it was attended by participants from the, Ministries, Department and Agencies, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Investment Promotion Authority, Tourism Industry, and a cross section of the private sector.

Opening the seminar, the National Coordinator of the ODOF, Gifty Ohene Konadu said about 300 companies and individual enterprises have submitted business proposals to participate in the One-District One Factory (ODOF) programme.

She said the companies were both local and foreign and mentioned their areas of interest of the companies as agribusiness, tourism, textiles, arts and crafts, waste management and pharmaceuticals.

The ODOF programme is a flagship programme announced by President Nana Akufo- Addo when he was seeking for the high office of the land, to establish at least a factory in each district of the country.

Among the objectives of the project are to promote industrial development across the country with the view to creating jobs and discouraging rural urban migration and create between 7,000 to 15,000 jobs per district and between 1.5 million and 3.2 million jobs nationwide by the end of 2020.

Mrs Ohene-Konadu said the ODOF programme was ready to take off, saying comprehensive, project and legal documents, as well as financial proposal on the project had been completed.

“Our offices have been inundated with calls from companies, from Ghana and abroad, enquiring and indicating their interest to play a role and even more importantly expressing interest to establish factories in the districts to support this vision,” she said.

The national coordinator said the ODOF project would be launched in June with the sod cutting for 10 companies.

Mrs Ohene-Konadu said the Project Office of the ODOF had reviewed 25 proposals and the project would take off with 10 companies.

The national coordinator said the seminar was to engage with stakeholders and seek their input, ideas and suggestions on the programme, saying the Project Coordinating Office had already had engagement with individual organisations and groups.

Mrs Ohene-Konadu said her office would develop different interventions to address different needs of the businesses wanting to establish factories under the ODOF project, saying “whatever the need is, the coordinating office will, together with other MDAs and the private sector organisations provide the right interventions to ensure the success of their business at the district level.”

She explained that the ODOF was not a finance scheme but an industrial promotion project and entreated all stakeholders to help the ODOF project to succeed.

The Chief Executive Officer of GRATIS Foundation, Emmanuel Asiedu said his outfit was ready to support government for the ODOF project to succeed.

He said GRATIS Foundation had the capacity to produce all the machinery and spare parts to be established under the One District One Factory programme.

