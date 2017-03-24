‘Oly won’t bow to pressure’

A Director of Accra Great Olympics, Fred Pappoe, says the club will not succumb to media pressure to dismiss Coach Godwin Attram.

The 36-year old coach-cum-player has been under enormous pressure from the club’s supporters to vacate his position following a series of underwhelming results in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, where they have accumulated just seven points from eight games.

However, the club’s head has reiterated that despite the pressure from all, they will not yield but rather take their time before taking any decision that will suit the club.

“We won’t bow to any pressure to sack the Coach, we have to take our time and assess the situation very well,” says Pappoe on Starr FM.

“We need to put in place measures before taking any formal decision, we don’t have to do anything that will see us regretting later on.