Oly to outdoor new coach today

Shareholders of Accra Great Olympics have confirmed the appointment of Swedish trainer, Tom Marcos Christian Strand as the new Head Coach of the club despite some initial resistance from former Coach, Godwin Attram.

But Attram will act in an assistant capacity together with Stephen Botchway, the previous main assistant.

Strands appointment was part of a five-point Rescue Plan proposed by the Global Village Group, following the club’s struggles in the ongoing GPL 2016/2017.

The formal acceptance of the plan brings to the fore some very key and new directions expected to bring significant transformation to the team’s overall performance in the GPL.

Information from the club’s camp indicates the Swedish trainer will officially be outdoored at the team’s camp, today.

Of immediate concern of the club is the organization of a talent screening campaign to recruit top quality strikers and offensive midfielders to support the team.

His appointment also activates sponsorship syndication with shopping giants, Melcom and other potential sponsors, to boost Players’ winning bonuses and other motivational packages such as the introduction of the club bus.

As a first step towards raising funds aimed at rescuing and solidifying the club’s finances, existing shareholders have set the leading example; thus, agreed in principle to relinquish 15-20% of their shares in honouring this course.

It acknowledged the support from all the shareholders, management team, players and supporters and urged them to as a matter of urgency support the new Head Coach.

By Andrew Nortey