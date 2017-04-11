Oly sign Strand for 2-yrs

Swedish trainer, Tom Markus Strand has signed a two-year deal with Accra Great Olympics.

He will take over the technical responsibilities of the club with former coach, Godwin Attram expected to act as his assistant.

The newly appointed coach was at the stadium on Sunday to watch their 11th week Ghana Premier League game against Aduana Stars which was rained off.

The 36 year old coach will start work in his new capacity this week with his first assignment against Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman.

By the new deal, Strand is tasked to identify a few playmakers and strikers to beef up the midfield and attacking areas of the team.

He is also expected to build a formidable team to challenge for a top four position and move away from the relegation struggles.

A source confirmed the deal to the Times Sports on Sunday and urged the former head coach, players and fans alike to accord him the necessary support to improve the fortunes of the club.

According to the source, the time has come for the club to be united and work together to improve its fortunes but added that those dreams will continue to elude them if they fail to come together.

“When there is confusion and bickering in the club, it affects not just the technical team but the players as well. When their confidence is affected, it will spell doom for us so lets all true Olympics lovers join forces to make our club great,” he said.

