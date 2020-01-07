Oly coach Koffie wants experienced strikers

Accra Great Olympics Head Coach, Prince Koffie, is hoping to beef up his attacking department ahead of the closure of the registration season.

The Wonder Club has conceded four goals without scoring any in their first two Ghana Premier League (GPL) 2019/20 season matches against Ashgold and Aduana Stars.

This appears to have become a matter of concern not just for the fans but the coach and other people associated with the club.

But Koffie told the media on Sunday in his post- Aduana game press conference that the result was not what he expects but it was too early to press the panic bottom.

According to the coach who joined in less than a week to the start of the season, Olympics have been let down by their naivety in front of goal, adding that, the team plays well but the attack lacked the sharpness needed.

From now to the closure of the registration window, Prince Koffie expressed the desire to get new and experienced strikers to augment what was available.

“It was a nice, highly uncompromising game full of exchanges but I think we were the better side. We played better than Aduana and dominated three-thirds of the pitch. We had some decent chances we should have buried but unfortunately couldn’t find the back of the net. That was why we lost.”

“We are going back to the drawing board. We are humans and as humans, obviously, we make mistakes. You saw how the goal came about; it was a mistake; loss of concentration. I’m still watching the psyche of the players to get them to believe that they can do it.

”When we go back, I will talk to them; tell them it is not over until it is all over. I will take them through the usual preparation, the physical, technical, tactical and the psychological criteria of football as I have been doing this short period I arrived. I believe that if we keep pushing and we talk to them and also beef up our upfront with experience players we can go on and deliver.

He said the team was creating the opportunities but not scoring, adding that, ‘It is not the desire of any striker to be wasteful. They are doing their best just that they are not lucky. We would continue to work very hard, take them through attacking play and I believe we will get there.

He believes his late arrival at the club was also a factor to the difficult start, explaining that ‘I am new with the boys and though my philosophy is not too different from that of my predecessor, the boys would have certain things to learn from.’

BY ANDREW NORTEY