Oly clash with Young Wise today

Accra Great Olympics will host Young Wise at the MATS Park today in their fourth week Normalisation Committee (NC) Division One League (DOL) zone 3B clash.

The former Premier League heavyweight endured a difficult run in the first two games with losses at home to Kotoku Royals and Vision FC.

However, a change by Coack J.E Sarpong in the tactical disposition of the team brought some success as they pulled the first victory on Monday over another former Premier League side, Sporting Mirren.

In the Sporting Mirren game, Sarpong handed a rare start to the experienced Don Bortey whose superb partnership with Roger Sackey upfront proved the undoing of the Mirren side.

Sackey fetched the only goal of the game with Bortey credited with the assist.

The duo will be expected to lead the lines again when they storm the MATS field to face the young wise men with the young and enterprising Jonas Adjetey expected to provide that steel at the rear for the Wonder Club.

Young Wise will surely aim an Oly scalp but the Wonder Club with their enthusiastic fans at home is expected to triumph to boost their chances from the group.

BY ANDREW NORTEY