Oly case dismissed

An Accra High Court yesterday dismissed Accra Great Olympics’ request to place an interlocutory injunction on the Ghana Premier League (GPL) to pave the way for the start of the competition this weekend.

Presenting their case, Olympics asked for an extension of the injunction period to a month within which the GFA would hear their protest against Elmina Sharks but that has now been dismissed.

The court said that it had no jurisdiction to rule on the matter as it was an internal matter which should be determined by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Great Olympics petitioned the GFA to allow them bring a protest against Elmina Sharks for fielding an unqualified player despite the expiration of the mandatory 72 hours to do so but the petition was dismissed, forcing Olympics to head to court to seek redress.

Olympics wanted the court to force the GFA to accept their petition which would result in Elmina Sharks being deducted points, essentially condemning them to relegation while Olympics are reinstated in their stead.

The GFA and Olympics tried an out of court settlement of the matter, but two meetings between the two parties failed to resolve the impasse.

Olympics have twice brought injunctions against the start of the league, which was originally scheduled to start on the weekend of February 10.-Citifmonline