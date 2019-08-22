Oly appoint new coach

Former Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics has confirmed the appointment of Isaac Nii Armah as the club’s new head coach.

The former Bechem United coach has agreed a one-year deal with the Dade Boys which will see him in charge of the upcoming season.

He has been tasked to rebuild the team and secure a return to the top flight.

Confirming his appointed which took effect from July 5 to Times Sports, the Chief Executive Officer of the club, Mr Oloboi Commodore said the club decided to change the technical direction following the poor performance in the Normalisation Committee league.

Coach Nii Armah holds a CAF license A certificate. He will be assisted by Dennis Adjetey Adjei.

Their immediate assignment will be the Ga Homowo Cup match against city rivals Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 15.

Ahead of the game, the club has lined up a series of high profile games to get the team ready and firing for the game.

“We would test our strength against premiership sides Dreams FC, Inter Allies, Division One side Sekondi Hasaacas FC among others, all in a bid to get in shape for the big game.”

He said the games will help the coaches to identify the ones he would work with and let those who will be considered surplus to requirement leave.

He said the club has a sponsorship deal with sportswear manufactures Strike from Portugal, noting that although they are yet to take full delivery of kits and other items, they have what they need to play.

Mr Commodore urged the fans to stay calm and support the board, management, and shareholders of the club as they take steps to revamp the technical department and playing body of the team for the coming season.

“We have set a target to get back to the elite division of Ghana football and we will stop at nothing to achieve that.

“All we need is the support of the Dade faithful, we have come far and they know what can take us all to the ‘Promised Land’, all we desire is support and oneness and that is the challenge, I am throwing to them.”

