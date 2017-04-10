Oly, Aduana match today

Accra Great Olympics’ 11th week Ghana Premier League (GPL) match against Aduana Stars has been rescheduled for today at the Accra Sports Stadium following a severe downpour that hit parts of the capital.

The rains started when the game was barely seven minutes old but referee Kenny Aryee called it off in the 33rd minute when the gusty winds clearly affected play.

Fans at every part of the stadium, including the VVIP, run for cover as the rains intensified with the mighty breeze blowing away panels mounted in the arena and in the process, endangering the lives of players and officials alike.

The initial decision was to resume play when the rains subside but when it became forceful for almost an hour, the officials called it off and rescheduled for today at 3pm.

Olympics fans lamented the decision because they were dominant for greater parts of the game and looked the obvious side to fetch the opener.