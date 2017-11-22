Old students of Okuapemman SHS holds second bi-annual meeting

The old students of Okuapemman Senior High School (OKUAS alumni) on Saturday held its second bi-annual general meeting at Akropong in the Eastern Region.

The event was attended by old students from the 1960s; it also saw the re-election of the current executives to run the affairs of the association for another two years.

The executives are Mr John Dekyem Attafuah, President, Mr Ayite Hammond, Vice President, Ms Nana Akua K. Anane Bimfoh, Secretary, Mr Alex Otoo Asare, treasurer and Mrs Grace Otchere as Organising Secretary.

An eight-member executive to help the elected executives carry out their mandate was also appointed.

The eight appointed executives are, the Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng, Akua Agyeiwaa Botwe, Maxwell Odoom, Gloria Odarkor Adjei, Evelyn Akuffo Ayeh, Kwame Addo Darko, Lawrence Boadi and Joseph Sackey.

Key projects of various year groups as well as the national association were presented to the school after the event.

The national association handed over a three-bedroom bungalow built for the assistant headmaster of the school.

Mr Attafuah said the building which started in 2000 was built through the benevolence of old students who donated in cash and kind.

“This is what we the old students have to show for our study and stay here during our education. We came through this school and we decided to give back to our alma mater for the values it has imbibed in us,” he said

Receiving the building on behalf of the school, the assistant headmaster in charge of academics, Mr. Richard Afari said the building was timely as it would help ease the challenge of accommodation for tutors on campus.

He thanked the old students for their kind gesture and pledged to use the facility for its intended purpose.

The 1993 O’ level year group also donated two polytanks at a cost of GH¢2000 to help harvest water for the students while the 1980 year group presented a mechanised borehole to the school.

From Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu, Akropong