Old Navascams honour Adeeze-Kangah

The 1992 Year Group of Old Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) in the Upper East Region has honoured the former Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), David Adeenze-Kangah, for his contribution to the development of the school and education in general.

Mr Adeenze-Kangah was the headmaster of NAVASCO from 1987-1992, before he was appointed a member of the EC.

The old students (Nabia) presented to him a plaque and a specially designed smock.

The 1992 year group described Mr Adeenze-Kangah, also immediate past Member of the Council of State as “the most outstanding headmaster of our time”.

The inscriptions on the plaque also praised Mr Adeenze-Kangah for shaping them to become “achievers, responsible parents and worthy citizens”.

By Times Reporter