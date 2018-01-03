Old Navascams honour Adeeze-Kangah

Mr Peter Saah (left) presenting the plaque to Mr Adeenze-Kangah (right) while other members of the group look on

The 1992 Year Group of Old Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) in the Upper East Region has honoured the former Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), David Adeenze-Kangah, for his contribution to the development of the school and education in general.

Mr Adeenze-Kangah was the headmaster of NAVASCO from 1987-1992, before he was appointed a member of the EC.

The old students (Nabia) presented to him a plaque and a specially designed smock.

The 1992 year group described Mr Adeenze-Kangah, also immediate past Member of the Council of State as “the most outstanding headmaster of our time”.

The inscriptions on the plaque also praised Mr Adeenze-Kangah for shaping them to become “achievers, responsible parents and worthy citizens”.

