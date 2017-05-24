Okuapeman gets new queen mother

The chiefs and people of Okuapeman have chosen a 73-year old educationist to be enstooled as the new queen mother of the Akuapem traditional area.

Awo Prah Agyekum, who hails from the Nketia family in Akropong, would be confined 21 days indoors after which she would be given a stool name, enstooled and outdoored as the queen mother of the area.

She would succeed the former queen mother of the area, Nana Dokua who passed away last year at age 93.

The process of the installation ceremony of Awo Prah Agyekum saw scores of residents and indigenes of Okuapeman as well as expatriates thronging to the palace with excitement to catch a glimpse of the pageantry.

Earlier at 9am on Monday, the Asonahene of Okuapeman, Nana Kwasi Omenako II who was appointed and mandated by the Akropong Traditional Council to ensure the installation of the new queen mother met with other kingmakers who proceeded to the new queen mother’s house at Akropong to ask permission for her to be released.

Clad in black, the Asonahene and other kingmakers met the father of the new Queen Mother and other family members who agreed that she be taken and installed.

As part of the ceremony, prayers were said by Reverend Opare Kwapong, the chairman of the Akuapem Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, after which songs were sung and Awo Prah Agyekum was taken to the Asonahene’s palace for further rituals.

At the Asonahene’s palace, libation was poured and a sheep was slaughtered admist singing and dancing.

She was later taken away to start the confinement process where she would be confined in a room for 21 days and schooled on traditional affairs of the area.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times after the ceremony, the Asonahene, Nana Kwasi Omenako II explained that as part of tradition and as Abuasuapanyin of the three royal families in the area, he and other kingmakers were mandated to enstool a new queen mother.

He explained further that after several consultations, Awo Prah Ayekum was the one who was chosen to take the position.

Nana Omenako II was optimistic that the Nketia family whose turn it was to choose the new queen mother for the area has chosen the right person to take the position.

“It has been about 50 years since such installation was done and today we have finished with the rituals and she will be confined for 21 days after which we would give her a stool name at an installation and outdoor ceremony,” he added.

He explained that after the final installation ceremony, the new queen mother would nominate a new paramount chief to succeed the late Okuapemanhene, Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa III who passed away some years ago.

She is known in private life as Madam Patience Awo Prah Agyekum. She was born on March 27, 1944.

Madam Awo Prah Agyekum attended Presbyterian schools at Awuku, Adukrom and Akropong in the Eastern Region.

She also attended Accra Newtown Experimental School and later to Akropong Demonstration School. Afterwards she attended the St. Monica Secondly School and later proceeded to the St. Louis Teacher Training School in the Ashanti Mampong.

Madam Agyekum proceeded to the Advance Training School in Winneba and became a teacher by profession.

She is married to one Daniel Akoto, a pharmacist and is a mother.

Madam Patience Awo Prah was currently a house wife before she was chosen to be queen mother of the Akuapem traditional area.

From Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu-Nyarko and David Kodjo, Akropong-Akuapem