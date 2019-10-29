Okraku grateful to Pres Akufo-Addo

Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has acknowledged the congratulatory message of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following his victory at Friday’s keenly contested election.

Mr Okraku was endorsed by 93 delegates after the third round of voting with his closest contender George Afriyie having pulled out and conceded defeat after the second round of voting.

A press statement signed by Mr Kurt Okraku and copied to the GNA Sports, acknowledged the congratulatory messages received from Ghanaians across the world.

“I am humbled and overwhelmed by the outpouring of congratulatory messages on my election as the President of the GFA by all Ghanaians across the world.

“It’s now time for us to come together to ignite the passion of the nation and create wealth for all in the industry and Ghanaians at large.

“We have been presented with a new opportunity to start a new course.”

This new era would be anchored on good corporate governance principles such as transparency, accountability, compliance and the strict adherence to ethical values to enable us accomplish our set objectives and goals,” the statement said. –GNA