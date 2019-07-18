Okere District kick-starts ‘Rearing for Food and Jobs’

The Okere District Assembly in the Eastern Region has started the ‘Rearing for Food and Jobs’ programme with the presentation of 1,000 birds to 100 farmers selected from various communities.

The programme is also a government initiative to complement the Planting for Food and Jobs programme and already, about 2,000 people in the Okere District have benefited from extension services under the programme .

Mr Daniel Kenneth, the Okere District Chief Executive (DCE), said the intention of government is to empower people especially farmers to improve upon their livelihood through sustainable farming activities.



He urged the beneficiaries to own the project for their own good by adopting good practices such as records keeping and adhering to the advice of extension officers.