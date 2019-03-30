Ohemaa Mercy thrills students with ‘My worship, my warfare’ singles

PThe students of Christian Service University College in Kumasi were thrilled at their annual gospel programme, “Worshipper’s Cry” featuring songstress Ohemaa Mercy held at the school campus recently.

The whole auditorium was filled with lovers of the various artistes who were invited to minister on the occasion.

Under the theme, “My Worship, my warfare”, sensational gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy and her crew bombarded the audience with dynamic repertoire of her songs, and along the line, delved into a prophetic and healing session.

The expectations of patrons were met, as the artistes gave the students the best ministration for the night.

The lion, Akesse Brempong, also tuned the atmosphere up with his stunning reggae repertoires and his latest afro rendition, Crazy Love.

There were also mind blowing ministrations from Efe Grace, Minister Solomon Baffour, Minister Wiafe Akenteng, Minister Joe Oteng, Hamasheach Choir, Cynthia Owusu Asante and Dorcas.

The programme was organised by the Christian Service University College together with the Student Representative Council (SRC).

The event was part of activities to mark the institution’s SRC week celebration.

In an interview with Times Weekend, the SRC president, Agyemang Duah Prosper, said “the main purpose for the programme was to bring all students of CSUC together to give praise and adoration to the Most High.

“It is also our mandate, as people of God to worship God in good and in bad times”.

“As Christians, our lifestyles must be in accordance with the will of God, and one of God’s will is that we worship Him”, the President added.

“This was the first ever mind blowing worship event I have ever experienced on this campus. I was really blessed to be part of it”, one student told the Times Weekend.

“The S.R.C did well by bringing Ohemaa Mercy and Akesse Brempong for the programme. This is my first time I am experiencing their live worship ministration. My life has been transformed by their powerful ministrations”, another student said.

“We want more; we want more!” the audience shouted with joy, during the last ministration of Ohemaa Mercy, hoping the event never ended.

Around 12 midnight, the auditorium was still full, with the audience expecting more of the ministrations.

One of Kumasi’s best musical groups, The Blood Crew, was also present to support the guest artistes at the event.

The other programmes outlined for the SRC week celebration were blood donation; clean up exercises, Inter-department sports festival, seminars, cooking competition, face of CSUC pageantry and a highlife night.

By Sampson Kofi Annin Agyekum