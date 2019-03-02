Ofosu Ampofo fails to report to police again

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has for the second time failed to show up at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, in Accra, even though he had been served with an official invitation at the party office on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo was invited by the CID to assist in investigations over a leaked audio tape allegedly containing his voice during a meeting with party communicators recently.

The Deputy Director-General, CID, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) George Tweneboah, said the Police was considering all the legal processes to compel Mr Ofosu Ampofo to appear before them.

The Ghanaian Times reporter who was at the CID again spotted his lawyers, Mr Abraham Amaliba and Mr Victor Kojogah Adawudu, from the Ayine and Felli Law Firm at CID in the afternoon.

They were said to have met the Deputy Director-General of the CID, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) George Tweneboah and the meeting was held behind closed doors.

Journalists who were assigned to the CID headquarters, waited for long hours for the arrival of the NDC national chairman but he did not show up as of press time.

ACP Tweneboah told the Ghanaian Times that the CID would be applying legal process to make him appear before them to assist in investigations.

Multiple Police sources at the CID headquarters revealed that the invitation letters were dispatched to the NDC party headquarters, and the NDC chairman’s residence, at Spintex Road, Accra, on Wednesday but security guards at the two places did not receive the correspondence.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI