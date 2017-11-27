Ofori, Baidoo are Hathiramani U-21 ping pong champs

Emmanuel Ofori and Augustina Baidoo emerged champions of the DG Hathiramani U-21 table tennis championship in the male and female categories respectively.

Ofori and Baidoo both reigning U-18 champions showcased sheer brilliance to prove they are by far the best in the youth game.

The tournament played on Saturday at the DG Hathiramani Sports Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium was instituted to honour the memory of the founding father of Ghana table tennis, DG Hathiramani, with players coming from the 10 regions of the country.

With over 90 athletes competing, 70 in the male and 20 in the female contest, Ofori and Baidoo blew away their opponents to make the semi finals where the real challenge begun for them.

For Ofori who represented the Eastern region, Godwin Nyarko Aseku from the Central region seemed ready to spring a surprise in the initial stages of their duel but the champion maintained his composure to dismantle him 3-0.

Top prospect, Samuel Hagan representing the Central region also saw off competition from Frederick Twumasi from the Eastern region, humbling him 3-1.

This set the tone for a tensed final between Ofori and Hagan.

The first set was keenly battled out with long rallies from both players much to the pleasure of the cheering crowd with Ofori stealing the set and going ahead to nick the finals much to the disappointment of the brilliant Hagan.

In the ladies game, the semi- finals witnessed Millicent Ankude, representing the Volta region dispatch Judith Acheampong from the Eastern region 3-1 in a nail-biting encounter.

The other semi-finals encounter saw U-18 reigning Queen Baidoo beat Matilda Fodu 3-0.

In the finals game, Baidoo proved too strong for Ankude.

Even though Ankude took the first set, Baidoo rallied back to claim three straight wins as to win 4-1.

