Office of Special Prosecutor at last …. President accents bills to fulfil promises

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo began the New Year with a Presidential Accent to the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill, and four other bills key on the agenda of his administration.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor Bill, the Zongo Development Fund Bill, and the bills that seek to establish three development authorities received legislative approval last year and will pave the way for the President to fulfill certain promises upon which he was elected into office.

President Akufo-Addo told reporters at the Presidency yesterday that the establishment of the Office of Special Prosecutor was an important step in the government’s determination to root out corruption from public offices.

He said corruption had become a bane to the development of the country and noted that the office would ensure that corrupt public officials, both past and present, were held accountable for their actions.

“Corrupt acts would no longer go without investigation and, if necessary, sanctions,” he said and assured the public of his commitment to punish corrupt officials in his government and in public offices.

On the Northern Development, Middle belt and Coastal Development Authority Acts, the President said the three laws would pave the way for his government to implement a new approach to the development of the country.

He explained that his administration planned to move away from the centralised approach to development to a more decentralised system which would ensure development at the grassroots of the society.

President Akufo-Addo said the government would spend the equivalent of US$1 million each on development projects in all 275 constituencies every year and indicated that the three development authorities would be the vehicles for the effective management of the amount.

According to him, the centralised approach to development, which had been practised by previous administrations, had not been successful and was confident that the establishment of the three development authorities to spearhead development in the society would be more beneficial.

He also touched on the Zongo Development Fund and said zongo communities required special consideration in the government’s development initiatives.

The President believes that the fund would help address the deprivation and underdevelopment that has characterised the lives of the people in Zongo communities.

President Akufo-Addo said the five bills were among the key promises he made to Ghanaians and noted that the legislative approval and the Presidential accent would enable him fulfill those promises to the people.

BY YAW KYEI